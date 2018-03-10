Image copyright Google Image caption A man believed to be in his 20s was attacked in Waterloo Street, Oldham, on Friday

A 15-year-old boy and three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a street.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed a number of times in Waterloo Street, Oldham, Greater Manchester at about 15:20 GMT on Friday.

Officers found him unconscious and he was not breathing. He died shortly after being taken to hospital.

The men, two aged 20 and the other 22, and the teenager are in police custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Police said a large cordon remains in place around the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack near to Cha Cha Jewellers to contact them.