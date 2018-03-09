Image copyright Paul Burnell Image caption The victim was found unconscious on Waterloo Street

A man, thought to be is 20s, has died of multiple stab wounds after being found in a street in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was discovered unconscious at about 15:20 GMT on Waterloo Street, near to Charters Jewellers.

A GMP spokesman said the man was taken to hospital where he died.

Det Supt Nicky Porter, said: "My heart goes out to the man's family who have sadly had to be informed that their loved one has died."

Extra patrols are operating in the area.