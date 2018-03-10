Image copyright BTP Image caption British Transport Police Dog Mojo

A police dog that "worked tirelessly" searching for explosives in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack is to receive a special award.

British Transport Police dog Mojo worked with handler PC Phil Healy on the night of the suicide bombing which killed 22 people in May 2017.

Mojo was the first dog on the scene and was "met with horrific scenes".

The eight-year-old collie is set to retire next month and will appear at Crufts on Sunday.

Mojo was nominated for the event's Humanitarian Award by the National Police Chiefs Council and will receive it in front of an audience of 8,000 people.

Image copyright Peter Byrne Image caption Armed officers pictured on the night of the bombing

PC Healy had been at home with Mojo following an early shift when news of the bombing broke. They immediately made their way to the scene.

The force said Mojo "worked tirelessly" to methodically search the area.

PC Healy added: "Mojo was different that night. Just like you get to know a colleague, I know him, and I could tell he was upset at what he saw and he didn't want to be there.

"Nevertheless, like the true professional he is, Mojo worked on through the night, clearing the area until 7am. Even then on the way home we had to respond to another call of a suspicious device."

"The award at Crufts is a touching way to end Mojo's incredible career."