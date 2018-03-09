Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Michelle Pearson

Two men and a woman have pleaded not guilty to murdering four children in a house fire.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, are accused of carrying out an alleged arson attack in Walkden, Greater Manchester, last year.

Demi Pearson, 15, her eight-year-old brother Brandon and seven-year-old sister Lacie all died in the blaze.

Their three-year-old sister, Lia, died in hospital two days later, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The children's mother Michelle Pearson, 35, is still fighting for her life in hospital after months in a coma.

It is not known if she is aware that her four children are dead.

Emergency services were called to the family's mid-terraced home in Jackson Street, Walkden, shortly after 05:00 on 11 December.

Quietly weeping

Mr Bolland, of Blackleach Drive, Walkden, and Mr Worrall, of no fixed address, both stood in the dock surrounded by six prison guards during Friday's hearing.

Ms Brierley, of Worsley Avenue, Walkden, appeared via video-link from prison.

Members of the victims' family could be heard quietly weeping in the courtroom as the charges were read.

The defendants all replied "not guilty" to each count of murder during the 40-minute hearing.

They also each denied a count of arson with intent to endanger life, the attempted murder of the children's mother and two further counts of the attempted murder of two juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A further administrative hearing will be held on 27 April before Mr Bolland, Ms Brierley and Mr Worrall stand trial on 30 April.

The defendants were all remanded into custody until the trial.