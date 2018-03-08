Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption About 100 tonnes of rubbish was dumped on Clarence Street

Fly-tippers have dumped about 160 tonnes of "awful rotting rubbish" on land close to homes in Salford.

Huge piles of waste have been left on Clarence Street and Edward Street in Lower Broughton.

One nearby resident said it was "disgusting" and the smell had "knocked him sick".

Salford City Council have advised people not to go near the site and are appealing with anyone with information to contact them.

The authority has estimated the clean-up will cost £50,000.

Councillor David Lancaster said he was "furious" the council would have to "waste public money cleaning up after these criminals".

Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption The waste on Edward Street was left on the Cambridge Industrial Estate

Mr Lancaster, the council's lead member for the environment, said the fumes from the "awful smell of rotting rubbish" were not toxic but has advised people to keep their distance.

"It looks like processed household waste which has been mulched down or shredded at a waste transfer station somewhere for incineration or landfill," he said.

"Whether that's an illegal or legal station we don't yet know, but we will do everything we can to find and prosecute those responsible."

Glen Bradbury saw some of the rubbish being dumped while walking his dog.

He said: "I've never smelt anything like it before, it smells like something rotting."