Image caption Two people have been taken to hospital

Up to 15 people were injured in a rush-hour collision between two double-decker buses in Manchester city centre.

Police were called to the crash at the junction of Aytoun Street and Minshull Street at about 07:30 GMT.

Greater Manchester Police said up to 14 people, including both drivers, had minor injuries, while another person had more serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

North West Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital.