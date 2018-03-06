Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren McKie denies killing his wife Leanne

A police inspector threw away bloodstained trainers after killing his wife, a court was told.

Darren McKie, 43, was seen by police with no shoes on and told them he took off his trainers as his "feet were rubbing", Chester Crown Court heard.

Trainers were found in a bin near the defendant's home and DNA tests showed he had worn them and they were stained with his wife's blood, jurors heard.

Mr McKie, of Wilmslow, denies killing wife Leanne, a fellow police officer.

The jury was told Mr McKie was seen twice by police in Wilmslow in the early hours of 29 September before the body of his wife, 39 was found in Poynton Lake.

Nigel Power QC, prosecuting, said officers first saw Mr McKie walking at 01:30 about three and a half miles away from his home on Burford Close.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leanne McKie's body was found in a lake in Cheshire

He was seen again by officers 45 minutes later wearing no shoes and taken home.

Mr McKie told police he had been concerned about his wife and gone looking for her, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs McKie, a detective constable, was likely to have been killed at about 12:00 on the day before she was found, the court was told.

Her injuries were consistent with having been strangled and having a hand "forcibly placed over the mouth", Mr Power said.

The court heard Mr McKie gave police a prepared statement to police, in which he said he knew nothing about how his wife died.

In a second statement he said Mrs McKie would have "irrational worries" and would "fly off the handle easily and regularly".

£100,000 debt

He said they were in the process of sorting out debts but his wife "did not want to be reminded of it", the court was told.

The trial previously heard the couple, who both worked for Greater Manchester Police, had debts of more than £100,000.

A statement from Mrs McKie's mother Ellen Dodd was read out in court.

In it she said that about five years ago Mrs McKie was upset after discovering her husband owed £20,000 on a credit card, although his parents had helped him with the debt.

She said: "After this, Ray (her husband) and I believed their cash flow problems had been solved."

Mr McKie denies murder and manslaughter.

The trial continues.