Image caption The fire broke out at Anchorage station

A fire caused by a fault in underground cables has prompted widespread disruption on Greater Manchester's Metrolink tram network.

Firefighters were called to the Anchorage stop in Salford at about 09:00 GMT.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said a section of cable had been isolated and was being repaired.

Services between Manchester city centre and Eccles were suspended but have since been reinstated.

Image caption Services were suspended as a result of the fire

Metrolink tweeted that services had returned.

The tram network has been hit by several technical issues in recent weeks, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham calling for Metrolink to be better "held to account".

TfGM said a report was due to be published in response to Mr Burnham's concerns.

The mayor also told the BBC on Monday that he wanted a monthly performance report to be published by the tram operator.