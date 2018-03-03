Image copyright PA Image caption The road was closed in both directions between junctions 20 and 24

The M62 motorway, where hundreds of snowbound drivers were trapped for more than a day, has reopened.

Motorists became stranded on Thursday evening in heavy snow as wind speeds reached more than 93mph on the Rakewood Viaduct near Rochdale.

The Army was deployed to help rescue those trapped both ways between junctions 20 and 24 and volunteers delivered food and blanket supplies.

Highways England said the road had reopened in the early hours.

Staff had been waiting for the winds to drop below 60mph after gusts peaked at 93mph.

Emergency planning manager Andrew Charnick said: "We've been working throughout the night to reopen the road as soon as it was safe to do so and we would like to thank drivers for their patience.

"The weather remains wintery over the Pennines and we ask drivers to take extra care and drive to the conditions."

The UK has been battered in recent days by a combination of the so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma, which brought heavy snowfall, ice and hazardous conditions.

The Met Office has two active yellow warnings in place for Saturday, covering large areas of the UK.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had said 3,500 vehicles were stuck on the motorway on Thursday evening.

Many were brought off the road, but about 200 vehicles were stuck there overnight before being freed on Friday afternoon by police and the army.

Rescuers made lasagne for up to 1,000 drivers stuck for nearly 18 hours near Milnrow, while supermarkets provided sausage rolls.

Resident Gary Foster, 49, told the BBC a 15-year old-boy "walked up to two miles to bring blankets and hot food and water. He was amazing and has come again to help".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Following its closure, the carriageways beneath the Pennine Way Bridge on the M62 were eerily quiet

Elsewhere, GMP said the A58 between Littleborough and Ripponden and the A672 between Denshaw and Rishworth have also reopened, but urged people only to venture out if absolutely necessary.

A spokesman said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst work on these roads was carried out."

Electricity North West engineers have restored power to 21,250 properties in Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Lancashire and the Peak District and are working to restore supplies to the remaining 1,000.

Manchester Airport has warned there are still some cancelled flights and is asking passengers to check with their airline before travelling.