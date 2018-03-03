Manchester

Missing Charlie Pope: Body found in Manchester canal

  • 3 March 2018
Charlie Pope Image copyright GMP
Image caption Although the body has not been formally identified, police believe it is Charlie Pope

Police searching for a missing teenager have found a body in a canal.

Charlie Pope, 19, left the Zombie Shack on New Wakefield Street, Manchester, at 02:30 GMT on Friday. He was last seen on Whitworth Street two hours later.

Following an underwater search in the canal just off Whitworth Street West, a body was found on Friday afternoon.

Although the body has not been formally identified, police believe it is the teenager. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

