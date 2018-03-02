Image copyright Greg Walker Image caption One motorist spotted gritters stuck in a traffic jam on the M62

Hundreds of drivers were forced to spend the night in their cars on the M62 because of snow, ice and high winds.

The army has been deployed to help rescue motorists, some stuck for more than 12 hours, as winds speeds reached 90mph on the Rakewood Viaduct.

The motorway is shut in both directions between junctions 20 and 24.

Local volunteers have also been taking supplies to people trapped, including to a five-week old baby.

Elsewhere, thousands of homes have been hit by power cuts in Stockport, Oldham, Preston, Blackburn, Bolton, Manchester, Carlisle and other parts of Cumbria.

The M62 between Rochdale and Huddersfield is likely to be shut until at least the afternoon and Greater Manchester Police has warned people not to travel unless journeys are essential.

Image copyright Eleanor Kelly/PA Image caption A community centre in Milnrow opened its doors for those needing shelter from the snow

The motorway was shut on Thursday after "significant snowfall, strong winds" in the area, Highways England said.

It tweeted that staff were still working to clear snow and deal with the many stranded vehicles.

Surrounding roads such as the A62, A618 and A66 are also shut.

Kate, from Leeds, has been travelling with her husband and two children since 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

"It has been horrendous we've been stuck there for eight hours. I was a bit worried when we were stuck on the moors," she told the BBC.

"It's been the snowdrifts, the road disappears and then before you know it you can be waist deep."

The family got food and blankets from a Tesco supermarket in Rochdale, after being diverted off the M62, and spirits remain high.

Image copyright Jordan Schofield Image caption A Highways England car caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M66

Two coachloads of students from Leeds College of Art have also been left stuck in Littleborough.

Richard Sears, whose daughter Abby Louise is part of the group, said "They have had a four-day trip to Berlin and arrived back at Liverpool about teatime last night.

"Two coachloads of students have got stuck on the A58, holed up in the Moorcock Inn, Littleborough, that kept its doors open all night.

"She spent the night sleeping on the floor of the disabled toilet to keep warm along with her friends, it's every parent's worst nightmare really."

The M66 was also closed for several hours on Thursday after a crash involving 16 vehicles and a Highways England car caught fire while helping stranded vehicles on the M62.