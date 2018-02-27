Police investigating child sexual exploitation in Bury have made a series of arrests.

The inquiry, centring on the Clarence and Openshaw Park areas of the town, was launched in June last year.

Greater Manchester Police has worked to identify suspects and help victims as well as increasing police patrols.

Officers are part of a specialist child sex exploitation team, called Phoenix, set up across Greater Manchester with councils and health agencies.

The number of arrests made has yet to be confirmed.

Supt Rick Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "Tackling child sexual exploitation is a priority for GMP and we will continue to work closely with our partners to safeguard children and prosecute offenders.

"It is vital that we hear from anyone who has been a victim, or knows something that could help with this investigation.

"Please be assured there are measures in place to support people who come forward."