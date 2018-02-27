Image copyright Tom Hindley/Geograph Image caption The dam, near Stamford Park, is being drained as part of a project to regenerate the area

A bone found in a lake is believed to be a human femur, police have said.

It was discovered at Chadwick Dam in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on Saturday afternoon. The lake is being dredged as part of a regeneration project.

The bone has been sent off for DNA testing and carbon dating.

Det Insp Dave Loughlin said: "We are doing everything we can to not only understand how this bone came to be here but also who it belonged to."

He said forensic tests would take some time, adding: "We are aware of speculation about the bone, particularly discoloration. Until we have the test results we are not in any position to confirm what happened.

"Lots of circumstances could result in discoloration, including decomposition because of damp conditions."