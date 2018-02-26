'Human bone' found as Stalybridge lake drained
- 26 February 2018
An object thought to be a human bone has been found in a lake during a project to drain it.
The bone was found at Chadwick Dam in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on Saturday afternoon and has been sent for forensic testing.
The dam, near Stamford Park, is being drained as part of a project to regenerate the area.
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone with information about where the bone came from to contact them.