A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Hyde Road, Denton, at 20:35 GMT on Friday after a crash between a white Volvo V70 and a Honda motorbike.

The biker, a 41-year-old man from Hyde, was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries, said a GMP spokesman

The Volvo driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock.

Police have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dash-cam footage.

