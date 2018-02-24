Hyde biker, 41, killed in crash with car in Denton
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police were called to Hyde Road, Denton, at 20:35 GMT on Friday after a crash between a white Volvo V70 and a Honda motorbike.
The biker, a 41-year-old man from Hyde, was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries, said a GMP spokesman
The Volvo driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock.
Police have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dash-cam footage.
