Image copyright Mark Andrew Photography Image caption One officer suffered minor injuries in the crash

Two police cars have smashed into one another while following a suspected stolen vehicle in an off road chase.

The Cheshire Police cars collided off the M56 in Princess Parkway, Wythenshawe, Manchester, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, the force said.

Three males and two females aged between 16 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

Image copyright Mark Andrew Photography Image caption Photographs captured the extent of the damage

The police cars followed the vehicle off road before apparently losing control.

Photographs showed the badly damaged vehicles had come to rest among trees, with one car missing a wheel.