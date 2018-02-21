Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Five males have been held in custody over the 18-year-old's death

Three men and two boys have been charged with murder following reports of a street fight in Manchester.

Sait Mboob, 18, died from stab wounds he received on 8 August last year on Crosshill Street, Moss Side.

Laif Morgan, 22, of Ardwick, Requan Brown, 19, of Higher Ardwick and Ryan Isaacs, also 19, of Crumpsall are charged with his murder as well as three counts of wounding.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, are charged with the same offences.

All five were remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Earlier in February, Emil Bell, 17, was found guilty of Sait Mboob's murder and was given a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years.