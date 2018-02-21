Image copyright Rochdale Borough Council Image caption Council officials found 133 unauthorised camps in the borough

An injunction has been granted banning unauthorised travellers' camps in Rochdale after reports of human waste dumping, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

The High Court heard Rochdale Borough Council found 133 unauthorised camps in the borough between 2015 and 2017.

Previously, the council had to apply for a court order every time it wanted to remove one.

The interim injunction could be made permanent later this year.

It bans more than 80 named individuals as well as "persons unknown" from setting up camps anywhere in the borough.

Anyone breaching the injunction can be arrested, fined and even jailed.

One council worker said he had seen human excrement at almost every site he visited after families had moved on.

The camps also attracted anti-social behaviour and were used by fly-tippers, the council said.

'Less delay'

Lawyers for the council said many of the camps set up in recent years have been for "commercial gain" and used for fly-tipping before caravans move on.

There was also evidence of anti-social behaviour connected with the camps, including loud music, threats and people using public places as toilets, the lawyers said.

Cliff Cordona, chairman of the National Travellers Action Group, said the injunction means the borough "has not dealt with the issue".

He urged the council to treat travellers the same way as other residents.

"We have to make provision for the settled community for the future and this has to be the same for travelling people as well."

The council said "there will now be less delay in dealing with unauthorised traveller encampments".

The ruling does not affect authorised traveller camps.