Some trams are still suspended on Manchester's Metrolink after "extensive damage" caused major disruption to the network.

All services were stopped on the Bury line on Monday afternoon due to overhead line problems in Radcliffe.

Some people said they were stranded for more than an hour while others walked alongside tram tracks.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he has called an urgent meeting after services were also suspended at Deansgate on Monday afternoon.

TfGM said engineers had fixed the issue at Deansgate but tram services between Bury and Queens Road are expected to be restored by "early afternoon".

All services to the city centre halted at Cornbrook because of problems at Deansgate.

The Greater Manchester Mayor said on social media said it was "not good enough".

He tweeted: "Called an urgent meeting this morning with @OfficialTfGM & @MCRMetrolink to get answers re disruption & service improvement plan."

TfGM said a replacement bus service is operating between Bury and Queens Road calling at all Metrolink stops.

It added a tram service will be operating from Queens Road to Piccadilly and Altrincham.