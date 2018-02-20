Image caption The disturbance broke out at Ellesmere Shopping Centre in Walkden

Two police officers were injured after being confronted by a gang of teenagers in a "disgraceful" attack believed to have been filmed on mobile phones.

The disturbance broke out amid reports of youths smashing lights and throwing bottles at Ellesmere Shopping Centre in Walkden, Salford, on Monday night.

The officers were set upon as they tried to make an arrest.

One suffered a broken ankle and is due to undergo surgery. The other suffered back and nerve damage.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers and criminal damage.

Greater Manchester Police said the disorder is known to have been filmed, and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Supt Howard Millington said: "It is absolutely disgraceful that two of our hard-working officers have been injured when they were simply doing their job.

"This incident shows how committed our officers are to protecting the people of Salford and the injuries they have suffered are completely unacceptable."