Missing man found dead on Bolton building site

  • 18 February 2018
Karl Englemark and the road near where he was found Image copyright GMP/Google
Image caption Karl Englemark, 30, was discovered near Bridgewater Avenue in Bolton

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead on a building site.

The body of 30-year-old Karl Englemark was discovered near Bridgewater Avenue in Bolton, Greater Manchester shortly after 09:30 GMT on 5 February.

He had been reported missing from his home in North Manchester four days earlier.

Police are trying to trace his movements after post-mortem examination results came back as unascertained.

Mr Englemark checked into the Hilton Hotel on Deansgate at around 17:30 on 2 February and left at about 22:30 that evening.

He was not seen again until his body was discovered on the building site.

Det Insp Steph Parker said: "We know that Karl may have been chatting to members of the public on his travels so I want people to really study the image we've released of him and get in touch".

