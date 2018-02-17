Ancoats death: Man charged with murder after stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a flat with multiple stab wounds.
Danielle Richardson, 24, was found after reports of a man jumping from a second-storey flat in Swan Street, Ancoats, Manchester, at 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Michael Marler, 37, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, is due before Manchester magistrates later.
He has also been charged with attempted robbery, assault and damaging vehicles.