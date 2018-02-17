Image copyright Family handout Image caption Danielle Richardson, 24 from Oldham, was found stabbed in a building in Swan Street

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a flat with multiple stab wounds.

Danielle Richardson, 24, was found after reports of a man jumping from a second-storey flat in Swan Street, Ancoats, Manchester, at 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Michael Marler, 37, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, is due before Manchester magistrates later.

He has also been charged with attempted robbery, assault and damaging vehicles.