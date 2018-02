Image copyright Google Image caption The boy suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Oatlands Road, Wythenshawe

A man and a boy have been arrested over a baseball bat attack on a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.

The teenager is thought to have been set upon by up to six people in Oatlands Road, Wythenshawe, at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police's Det Ch Insp Alan Clitherow said the boy remained in hospital "fighting for his life".

The arrested 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.