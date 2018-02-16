Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by a man at about 14:00 GMT on Kincraig Close, Openshaw

A man has been charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment over an attack on a 10-year-old girl.

Police said the attack took place when the girl became separated from her friends on Kincraig Close, Openshaw at about 14:00 GMT on 10 February.

She managed to escape and stopped a dog walker for help.

Artus Kozlovski, 23, of Connie Street, Openshaw was remanded in custody by Manchester magistrates and is due before the city's crown court 2 March.