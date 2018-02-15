Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by a man at about 14:00 GMT on Kincraig Close, Openshaw

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, aged 23, is also being held on suspicion of kidnap over the attack in Openshaw on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Police said the attack took place when the girl became separated from her friends on Kincraig Close,

She managed to escape during the attempted assault and stopped a dog walker for help.

Appealing for witnesses Det Ch Insp Rebecca Boyce, of GMP's City of Manchester team, said: "While we've made an arrest, our investigation into this horrendous attack continues."