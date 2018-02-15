Image copyright Family handout Image caption Danielle Richardson was found stabbed to death in a flat

The family of a woman found stabbed to death in a Manchester flat have described her as a "loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and auntie".

Danielle Richardson, 24, was discovered after reports of a man jumping from a second floor window in Ancoats at 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently in hospital.

Ms Richardson's family said: "It's broken everyone's hearts that she was taken from us so soon."

A post-mortem examination revealed the care home worker from Oldham died from multiple stab wounds.

The family statement said she had "a heart of gold", was "much loved" by residents of the old people's home where she worked and "would help anyone who needed it".

Image caption A man reportedly jumped from a building in Swan Street

"There isn't anyone that would have a bad word to say about Dannii," it said.

"We know she will be watching over us and will always be in our hearts."

Police were called after a man jumped from a building in Swan Street and landed on the roof of a parked car, smashing the windscreen.

Three people were also assaulted and another car windscreen was smashed.

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Butterworth said: "This was a horrific attack on an innocent woman and we have a team of specialist officers supporting her family at what is understandably a very difficult time."