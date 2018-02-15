Image copyright Google Image caption The boy suffered serious head injuries in Oatlands Road, Wythenshawe

A 17-year-old boy has been critically injured in a baseball bat attack in Manchester.

The teenager is thought to have been set upon by a group of up to six people in Oatlands Road, Wythenshawe, at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and Greater Manchester Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Gareth Davies described the attack as "brutal".

He added: "We are doing all we can to support the boy's loved ones at this difficult time."