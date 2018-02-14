Image caption A man reportedly jumped from a building in Swan Street

A woman found dead in a Manchester flat after reports of a man jumping from a second storey window was stabbed to death, tests have found.

Danielle Richardson was found after a man jumped from a building in Swan Street, Ancoats, on to a car roof at about 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 24-year-old from Oldham died from multiple stab wounds.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently in hospital.

Witnesses said a man who jumped from the window landed on the roof of a parked car, cracking the front and back windscreens.

Police said three people were also assaulted and another car windscreen was smashed before the man fled on foot.

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Butterworth said: "This was a horrific attack on an innocent woman and we have a team of specialist officers supporting her family at what is understandably a very difficult time.

"Our investigation is currently ongoing and a scene remains in place on Swan Street so you will see officers in the area."