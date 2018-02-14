Drink-driving charge after fatal crash in Ardwick
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a crash.
Pamela Richards, 73, died at the scene of the crash involving a Nissan Micra and a VW Golf on Hyde Road in Ardwick, Manchester, on Saturday evening.
The driver of the Micra, a man in his 70s, remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.
Sabastine Anderson, 34, is also charged with drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Anderson, of no fixed address, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.