Image copyright Google Image caption Pamela Richards, 73, died in the crash on Hyde Road in Ardwick

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a crash.

Pamela Richards, 73, died at the scene of the crash involving a Nissan Micra and a VW Golf on Hyde Road in Ardwick, Manchester, on Saturday evening.

The driver of the Micra, a man in his 70s, remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Sabastine Anderson, 34, is also charged with drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Anderson, of no fixed address, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.