Image caption A man reportedly jumped from a building in Swan Street

A woman has been found dead in a flat in Manchester after reports of a man jumping from a second storey window.

The man reportedly jumped from a building in Swan Street, Ancoats, before "a number of people" were assaulted at about 07:40 GMT, police said.

Police later entered a flat and found the body of a woman.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Several roads remain closed including Swan Street, and police are advising people to avoid the area.