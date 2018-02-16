Image copyright GMP Image caption David Bitton was sentenced to four years at Minshull Street Crown Court

A man who sent 600 racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic tweets over the course of one weekend has been jailed.

David Bitton, 40, sent hundreds of "horrific" messages to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) "and many others" in May 2016, the force said.

Bitton, of Grosvenor Road, Altrincham, also sent threats to GMP dog handlers.

He admitted 13 counts of sending racist and threatening communication at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court and was sentenced to four years.

A GMP spokesman said concerns were raised by the force's corporate communications branch on 13 May 2016 after Bitton tweeted about 600 "highly abusive" updates on Twitter.

He said after Bitton was arrested, he told officers that he had only written the tweets in order to gain followers and had deleted them soon after.

Det Con David Stevenson said while Bitton had claimed he was "only craving attention and followers", what he wrote "was of such a horrific, threatening and narrow-minded nature" that his sentence was "entirely justified".