Image copyright Google Image caption A brawl tok place on Dantzic Street, leaving a man with a serious head injury

A man is critically ill after being punched while trying to break up a "large fight" in Manchester city centre.

Police were called at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday to a fight outside the Printworks, near Dantzic Street and Thornily Brow.

Detectives said it was "a large fight" involving about 15 people.

A man in his 50s tried to intervene, police said, but was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

'Just one punch'

A second man, in his 20s, was also taken to hospital for bruising and cuts.

A 25-year-old man was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of affray and a 32-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have both been released pending further inquiries, police said.

CCTV inquiries are ongoing and detectives are examining CCTV and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Mark Davis said: "This was a large brawl in the city centre at a time when a lot of people would be leaving bars and clubs".

He added: "Just one punch on a night out has the potential to change people's lives and a man has been severely injured as a result".