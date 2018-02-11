Image copyright Google Image caption Rahman Begum, 46, was found with "multiple stab wounds" by paramedics in Clement Royds Street

The family of a woman found stabbed to death in Rochdale have paid tribute to a "beautiful, innocent mother".

Police said Rahman Begum, 46, was found with "multiple stab wounds" by paramedics in Clement Royds Street at about 13:20 GMT on Wednesday.

In a statement her family said: "Our beautiful innocent mother's life has been taken away from us and has left us all broken into bits".

A 30-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

The family statement, issued through Greater Manchester Police, continues: "She was the most precious and closest person we had. She was not only a mother, she was also our best friend, sister and auntie.

"She never ever put herself before the children."

'Always love you'

The family said Ms Begum "was the most caring, polite and respectful woman" and that her children "meant the world to her".

"She would always be smiling and laughing no matter what the situation was. We are so proud to call her our mother, now all we have left is the beautiful moments and memories we shared with her," the statement added.

"She has given us all the courage and strength to keep us going. We will miss you and always love you".

Mohammed Tafham, 30, of Clement Royds Street, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with murder.