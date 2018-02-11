Ardwick crash kills woman and badly injures man
- 11 February 2018
A woman was killed and a man was left with life-threatening injuries in a crash in Manchester.
The crash, involving a Nissan Micra and VW Golf, happened on Hyde Road, near its junction with Bennett Street in Ardwick, on Saturday evening.
Police said the female passenger in the Micra died at the scene and the male driver was taken to hospital in a "life-threatening" condition.
The male driver of the Golf has been arrested.
The road was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.
8.20pm - Road closure alert— GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) February 10, 2018
Closures on Hyde Rd / Bennet St in Ardwick as all 3 emergency services deal with serious collision pic.twitter.com/LZLQrEYXRL
End of Twitter post by @GMPCityCentre