Image copyright Google Image caption A woman died after a crash on Hyde Road, Ardwick, on Saturday.

A woman was killed and a man was left with life-threatening injuries in a crash in Manchester.

The crash, involving a Nissan Micra and VW Golf, happened on Hyde Road, near its junction with Bennett Street in Ardwick, on Saturday evening.

Police said the female passenger in the Micra died at the scene and the male driver was taken to hospital in a "life-threatening" condition.

The male driver of the Golf has been arrested.

The road was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.