Image copyright Google Image caption Rahman Begum, 47, was found with "multiple stab wounds" in Clement Royds Street, Rochdale

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in Rochdale.

Police said Rahman Begum, 47, was found with "multiple stab wounds" by paramedics in Clement Royds Street at about 13:20 GMT on Wednesday.

Mohammed Tafham, 30, of Clement Royds Street, has been charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.

Speaking earlier in the week, Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: "A family have been left without their beloved mother, wife and friend as a result of this horrific attack".