About 100 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Greater Manchester.

Crews were called to Albert Royds Street in Rochdale at about 01:20 GMT, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

A number of homes nearby have been evacuated and people living near the scene are advised to keep their doors and windows closed owing to smoke.

The fire is expected to cause travel disruption throughout the morning.

Area manager Ben Levy, of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our crews were met with a serious fire on arrival. This is a very large building, over 100m in length, the entire building is involved in the fire.

"We're working to trying to open the road as soon as possible but there will be significant congestion and significant amount of impact on the neighbouring area."

The blaze is also expected to cause disruption to trains, with National Rail warning that all lines are blocked between Rochdale and Todmorden.