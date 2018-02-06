Image copyright Allsport/Getty Images Image caption The victims of the crash were remembered at Saturday's match at Old Trafford

A service marking 60 years since the Munich air crash which killed 23 people, including eight Manchester United players, will take place later.

The crash on 6 February 1958 came after a refuelling stop as United returned from a European Cup tie in Belgrade.

Eight players, three club staff, eight journalists, two crew members and two passengers died as a result of it.

The Old Trafford service at 14:45 GMT will include a minute's silence at 15:04, the time of the crash.

The club also held a silence before the Premier League home game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects at the club's memorial before Saturday's match

Manchester United have sent invites to season ticket holders aged over 65 but said all supporters were welcome.

Former United players Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg, who both survived the crash, will be at the ground for the service.

Gregg told BBC Sport NI he did not believe the disaster had defined him or the club.

"I do not think what happened in Munich made Manchester United. It is a very large part of Manchester United history but it's not all Manchester United," he said.

"I have seen Manchester United through bad times and good times.

"I'm just very glad that Harry Gregg from 34 Windsor Avenue was counted good enough to play for what I consider to be one of the greatest clubs in the world."

The Munich air disaster

Image copyright PA

Sir Matt Busby's team, nicknamed the Busby Babes, were in unstoppable form that season with journalists speculating they might have won a treble of the FA Cup, Division One title and the European Cup.

Seven of the players were killed in the crash, with rising star Duncan Edwards dying 15 days later in hospital.

Club legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who was 20 at the time, suffered head injuries, while Busby was critically ill and had the last rites given to him.

Among the journalists killed was Frank Swift, the former Manchester City and England goalkeeper, who died on his way to hospital.

The plane's co-pilot Ken Rayment was the final victim, dying 23 days after the crash.

Writing in his blog, United midfielder Juan Mata said the victims "will never be forgotten, they will always be remembered and will be a part of United's history forever".

"The passion, determination and courage shown by the club to carry on in those horrible moments have left an indelible mark forever."

Many of the side's former and current players, including Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar and Michael Carrick, paid tribute to those who died on Twitter, using the hashtag #FlowersofManchester.