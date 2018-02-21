Image copyright Google Image caption Police also appealed to a person wearing a white coat and two dog walkers

A drone operator may have inadvertently captured footage of the rape of a woman at a nature reserve, police say.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was attacked after being confronted by four men at Amberswood Nature Reserve in Hindley, Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Two of the men had followed her through a wooded area, before she was attacked at about 14:15 GMT on Sunday after two more men approached her.

Police appealed to the person flying a drone about that time to come forward.

Det Insp Rick Thompson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to a member of the public who was believed to be flying a drone around the time of the incident and may have inadvertently captured some footage that could help us."

Although it was a remote area of land a lot of people go for a walk or take their dogs there, he said.

"We know that there were people in the park at the time."

He said detectives were also keen to speak to a person wearing a white coat and two people walking a dog in the area who "may hold key information".

Additional patrols are being carried out in the nature reserve.