Image copyright Google Image caption Linda Richardson was found unconscious at a house in Spencer Street, Bury, in June 2014

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman more than three years after police found there were no suspicious circumstances.

Linda Richardson, 49, died in hospital after being found unconscious at a house in Spencer Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, on 14 June 2014.

Police investigated and closed the case as it was not deemed suspicious but it was reopened after officers received "new information" in November 2017.

The arrested man remains in custody.

Det Insp John Stainton said: "Whenever new credible information comes to light, whether the case is closed or not, we have a duty to investigate it.

"We have a man in custody who will be questioned by specialist officers to aid our investigation while we carry out our enquiries and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."