Stretford: Woman raped near supermarket

  • 4 February 2018
Tesco on Chester Road, Stretford Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said it was a "horrific attack on an innocent woman"

A woman has been raped close to a supermarket in Greater Manchester.

The victim, in her 40s, was stood outside the Tesco store on Chester Road in Stretford at about 06:30 GMT when she was approached by a man.

He led her to a nearby bench and raped her, police said.

The man is described as 5ft 6ins tall, Asian, of medium build with a short beard and black hair. He was wearing a black overcoat with dark jeans and a brown belt.

The woman is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Det Sgt David Jones, of Greater Manchester Police's Trafford borough, said it was a "horrific attack".

"We have quite a detailed description of the man, so we are hoping that someone will have seen him in the area," he said.

