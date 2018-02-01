Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Michael Pickering attacked Jonathan Herd in his flat

A man who beat up and repeatedly stabbed his victim to death "for the sake of an Xbox and a few DVDs" has been jailed for a minimum of 36 years.

Michael Pickering, 31, armed himself with a knife and attacked Jonathan Herd, 44, in his Oldham flat on 30 July, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Mr Heard was found dead by members of his family at the Lees New Road flat.

Pickering was arrested the next day after using Mr Herd's mobile phone to order a taxi to a pawnbrokers.

The pawnbrokers he visited in Oldham refused to buy the stolen goods and he was later arrested by police.

Pickering, of Coverham Avenue, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and told he would serve at least 36 years.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, described the murder as an "horrific attack on an innocent man whose life was taken away from him for the sake of an Xbox and a few DVDs.

"Jonathan's family walked in to find their loved one dead on the floor after being brutally murdered. No-one should ever have to see that."