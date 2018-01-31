Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the stream off Deansgreave Road in Bacup

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in a stream in Lancashire.

The body was discovered after police were called by the ambulance service to the stream off Deansgreave Road in Bacup, at about 10:15 GMT on Tuesday.

He was later identified as Gary Roscoe, who lived in the town.

A 32-year-old man from Haslingden has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Lancashire Police said.

A force spokesman said the cause of Mr Roscoe's death had not been released pending the results of a post-mortem.

Det Supt Neil Ashton said inquiries were continuing and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.