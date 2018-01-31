Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption The road was closed while investigators gathered evidence

A man drove himself to hospital after being stabbed five times on a street in Greater Manchester.

The victim, who is in his 40s, arrived at Tameside Hospital with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Avonlea Road in Droylsden at around 20:15 GMT after the man reported the stabbing.

The offender has not been found but is known to police, Greater Manchester Police said.