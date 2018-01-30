Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Parker was interviewed by reporters in the aftermath of the attack

A homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack victims has been jailed.

Chris Parker, 33, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming he helped the injured, but CCTV showed him in the arena foyer, stealing from victims.

He had previously admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone from two victims at Manchester Crown Court.

Jailing him for four years and three months, a judge told Parker he was "not the hero you pretended to be".

Judge David Hernandez added: "You were just a common thief."

"It is hard to contemplate a more reprehensible set of circumstances."