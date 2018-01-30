Manchester Arena attack 'hero' jailed for theft
A homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack victims has been jailed.
Chris Parker, 33, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming he helped the injured, but CCTV showed him in the arena foyer, stealing from victims.
He had previously admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone from two victims at Manchester Crown Court.
Jailing him for four years and three months, a judge told Parker he was "not the hero you pretended to be".
Judge David Hernandez added: "You were just a common thief."
"It is hard to contemplate a more reprehensible set of circumstances."