Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a home in Priory Road, Sale

A woman has been been found dead after a house fire in Greater Manchester.

She was discovered when firefighters were called to the home in Priory Road, Sale, at about 8:15 GMT.

The fire service said the woman's next of kin were informed and a police investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.

Det Ch Insp Gwynn Dodd said: "It is still very early stages, but we're acting quickly to find out exactly what has happened."

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.