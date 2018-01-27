A shotgun was fired at the windows of a Merseyside home in what detectives are treating as a "targeted" shooting.

The gun was fired at the house in Parkbourne, Maghull, at about 20:40 GMT on Friday.

Armed police attended and cordoned off the street, while officers began house-to-house inquiries.

Nobody was injured and a forensic investigation is continuing, with officers appealing for anyone with information to contact police.