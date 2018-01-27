Manchester

Maghull shotgun fired at home in 'targeted' shooting

  • 27 January 2018

A shotgun was fired at the windows of a Merseyside home in what detectives are treating as a "targeted" shooting.

The gun was fired at the house in Parkbourne, Maghull, at about 20:40 GMT on Friday.

Armed police attended and cordoned off the street, while officers began house-to-house inquiries.

Nobody was injured and a forensic investigation is continuing, with officers appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites