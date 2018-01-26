Olivia Edohasim: Dad jailed for daughter's crash death
A doctor who drove at twice the speed limit and ignored a red light moments before a crash which killed his nine-year-old daughter has been jailed.
Chizoro Edohasim was convicted last month at Manchester Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was taking his daughter Olivia to a maths class when he crashed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester in May 2016. She died at the scene and her sister, aged 11, needed surgery.
Edohasim was sentenced to four years.