Olivia Edohasim: Dad jailed for daughter's crash death

  • 26 January 2018
Olivia Edohasim Image copyright Neil Barrett
Image caption Olivia Edohasim died at the scene of the crash

A doctor who drove at twice the speed limit and ignored a red light moments before a crash which killed his nine-year-old daughter has been jailed.

Chizoro Edohasim was convicted last month at Manchester Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taking his daughter Olivia to a maths class when he crashed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester in May 2016. She died at the scene and her sister, aged 11, needed surgery.

Edohasim was sentenced to four years.

