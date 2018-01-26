Image copyright Neil Barrett Image caption Olivia Edohasim died at the scene of the crash

A doctor who drove at twice the speed limit and ignored a red light moments before a crash which killed his nine-year-old daughter has been jailed.

Chizoro Edohasim was convicted last month at Manchester Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taking his daughter Olivia to a maths class when he crashed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester in May 2016. She died at the scene and her sister, aged 11, needed surgery.

Edohasim was sentenced to four years.