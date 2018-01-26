Image caption The scene at Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, in August 2017

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 23-month-old boy.

The toddler, James Chilvers, was found with multiple stab wounds at a house in Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, early on 27 August by officers attending a "domestic disturbance".

Greater Manchester Police said when they got there officers found a man and woman had left the house and gone to hospital.

Magdalena Lesicka, 31, of Beaford Road, has been charged with murder.

She is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Following the toddler's death, Greater Manchester Police referred themselves to the police watchdog after it was revealed officers had been called to a similar reported domestic incident at the same address more than 24 hours earlier.