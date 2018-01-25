Image copyright GMP Image caption The circumstances of Mrs Pimblett's death had had a "deep and lasting effect", her son said

A "very careful" police analyst who was driving below the speed limit could not say why he lost concentration and hit a woman with his car, a court has heard.

Joan Pimblett, 91, died in hospital a few days after being struck on Heaton Moor Road, Stockport, in January 2017.

Stuart Bodgers, 52, of Boundary Road, Cheadle, was "struggling to explain how this happened", the court was told.

After admitting causing death by careless driving, he was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard Bodgers, a Greater Manchester Police civilian employee, was arrested but could not account for how he did not see Mrs Pimblett.

Not distracted

Two motorists, one travelling behind Bodgers, clearly saw the great-grandmother crossing the road and slowed down, the court was told.

Judge Paul Lawton said the two drivers were "aghast" at the lack of reaction to the pensioner, adding: "It is more than a momentary lapse, it seems to be a sustained lapse in concentration."

Police found Bodgers was driving at up to 20mph in the 30mph zone in his Nissan Navara, was not using his mobile phone, was not distracted by anything in the car and was not under the influence of drink or drugs.

The court heard officers and the Crown Prosecution Service were at a "complete loss" to explain the loss of concentration.

Mark Rhind, defending, said Bodgers, a "decent man of positive good character", was also "struggling to explain how this happened".

Mrs Pimblett's son Colin, who was in court with his two brothers, told the hearing her death had had a "deep and lasting effect".

Bodgers was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and banned from driving for two years.