Image caption Minshull Street Crown Court heard Dawson was reported to police by the club's owner

A fetish club promoter's involvement with the scene meant he was "bound to stray into criminality eventually", a judge has said.

David Dawson, 48, of Leeds, "pushed moral boundaries beyond legal" in downloading indecent images of children and animals, Judge Paul Lawton said.

Dawson, who ran a fetish night in Bury, Greater Manchester, admitted making the images and possessing extreme porn.

He was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard the club's owner was "disgusted" when he stumbled across the indecent images on Dawson's pen drive and informed police in December 2016.

Boundaries 'blurred'

The court heard the 48-year-old, of Waterloo Street, was arrested and his electronic devices seized.

Police found they contained four indecent still images of children - one in the most serious category A - 93 extreme pornographic images, mainly involving animals, and four animated indecent films.

Judge Lawton said the "unusual" way of spending his Sundays running the fetish night "was bound to stray into criminality eventually".

Max Saffman, defending, said his client's boundaries "became blurred".

The judge acknowledged his previous good character and the "deep remorse" he had expressed.

Dawson, who also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited indecent image, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.